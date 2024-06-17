GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Infosys announces sops to employees willing to relocate to Hubballi campus

Published - June 17, 2024 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The IT firm in an email told employees that Hubballi has a huge potential for growth and the small city was waiting for the right talent.

The IT firm in an email told employees that Hubballi has a huge potential for growth and the small city was waiting for the right talent. | Photo Credit: JAGADEESH N.V

Infosys has introduced a relocation policy to incentivise employees willing to take a transfer to its Development Centre in Hubballi in Karnataka. The IT firm in an email told employees that Hubballi has a huge potential for growth and the small city was waiting for the right talent, like them, to build its future. ‘‘It’s your turn to grow global and consider pursuing your career at Hubballi DC,” the company said.

Employees at band 2 and above handling project delivery at various development centres of Infosys across in India can explore relocation under this scheme. Employees at band 3 and below will get ₹ 25,000 at the time of relocation and ₹25,000 every six-months for two years. Employees at these levels will get ₹ 1.25 lakh in two years, while others will get ₹2.50 lakh (level 4), ₹ 5 lakh (level 5), ₹ 6 lakh (level 6) and ₹8 lakh (level 7) at the end of 24 months, according to the email.

The State government in Karnataka has been running a campaign, Beyond Bengaluru’ encouraging tech and other corporates to relocate to tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the state to decongest its capital city. An email sent to the company seeking official comments did not elicit any comment.

