‘Inflation may resurge to 6% this quarter’

July 25, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Soaring vegetable and food prices may have quickened retail inflation back to almost the 6% mark this month and the central bank’s average inflation estimate of 5.1% for 2023-24 is likely to be overshot by 10 basis points, DBS Bank’s economists projected in a report. One basis point equals one hundredth of a percentage point.

“Into July, staple vegetable prices continue to climb (10%-200%) on sequential terms, with the seasonal buoyancy in this part of the year magnified by the supply shortfall,” reckoned DBS Group Research senior economist Radhika Rao. “A 3% month-on-month increase in food inflation in July vs 2.2% in June, along with dissipating base effects, could push headline inflation towards 5.8-6.0% in 3Q23 [July to September],” she wrote.

Consumer prices rose 4.8% in June, the steepest pace in three months as food prices accelerated and a reversal in perishable products’ inflation would hinge on the monsoon’s progress, the DBS economists added.

ADVERTISEMENT

While inflation is at risk in vegetables, pulses and foodgrains, the overall situation is expected to be “manageable” due to better reservoir levels and the fact that commodity and energy prices are off their 2022 highs. However, Ms. Rao emphasised that the impact of inflation on rural demand warranted attention.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.