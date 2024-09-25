ADVERTISEMENT

Inflation in Mexico eases below forecast

Published - September 25, 2024 09:32 am IST

Reuters

Mexico’s annual inflation slowed more than expected in the first half of September, official data showed on Tuesday, paving the way for the country’s central bank to deliver another interest rate cut at a meeting later this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Latin America’s second-largest economy, 12-month headline inflation came in at 4.66% in early September, statistics agency INEGI said, below both the previous month’s 5.16% and the 4.73% forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

The key figure remains above the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) 3% target, plus or minus one percentage point, but will likely open the door for it to maintain a monetary easing cycle on Thursday, when it is set to announce its next policy decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mexico’s central bank last month lowered borrowing costs by 25 basis points to 10.75% in a divided vote.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Market participants expect another 25-basis-point cut to 10.50% this week, according to a Reuters poll, as annual headline inflation has now slowed for four consecutive fortnights.

“The fall in inflation, combined with weakness of economic activity and the fact that the U.S. Fed is now easing monetary policy too, means that Banxico is all but certain to deliver another 25-basis-point cut,” Capital Economics said.

In the first half of September alone, INEGI data showed, Mexico’s consumer prices increased 0.09%, while economists in a Reuters poll projected a 0.15% rise. The lower-than-expected figure was related to a drop in food costs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US