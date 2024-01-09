Inflation anxiety has likely eased since Dec., says Crisil

January 09, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Anxiety about inflation, especially about the spikes in food prices, may have reduced among Indians through December and January, Crisil said in a research report on Tuesday, citing an unusual yardstick - Google search trends for the prices of tomatoes, onions and potatoes (TOP).

Contending that web search trends for inflation seem to move in tandem with the Reserve Bank of India’s inflation expectations survey findings, Crisil economists wrote that worries about price rise may have eased since December with searches for onion and tomato prices dropping. Yet, the overall Google Trends Index value based on searches for inflation, was still above 2018-2021 levels, indicating anxiety remains high compared with that period, they added.

“Though inflation anxiety is easing, high and volatile food prices could lead to a rise in inflation anxiety, if the price pressures persist… easing inflation anxiety about TOP prices and cooling of non-food inflation has brought some relief at the end of the calendar year,” the economists wrote in the report titled ‘An unlikely gauge of price angst’.

However, edgy vegetable prices, elevated foodgrain inflation and the now-recurring weather worries were keeping inflation concerns on the boil. The repeated flare-ups were a reminder that as long as food prices remained high and volatile, they would continue to influence headline inflation and, consequently, monetary policy, they observed.

“The maximum search interest for tomato prices was in July-August 2023, when tomato inflation was the highest in the past five years and a super spike in search interest for tomato prices was seen,” the Crisil economists pointed out. “For onions, the index reached its peak with a super spike in December 2019, when onion inflation had crossed 300% after prolonged rains hit onion harvest earlier in the year. Another peak was seen in late-2023, as onion inflation rose to 86.5% in November,” they added.

While the Google trends data may represent a large segment of Indians, the rating firm’s market intelligence and analytics division emphasised that there could be an urban bias at play as rural mobile penetration trails that of urban areas and the rural population is less likely to search for prices online.