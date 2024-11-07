ADVERTISEMENT

Infiniti Retail names Shibashish Roy as CEO

Published - November 07, 2024 07:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Infiniti Retail Ltd., a part of the Tata Group, which operates under the brand name ‘Croma‘, has appointed Shibashish Roy as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from November 18. 

“The decision is an outcome of succession planning process in the organisation with the imminent retirement of the present Managing Director and CEO, Avijit Mitra in March 2025. Mr. Mitra will continue to be on the Board as Managing Director until his retirement,” the company said in a statement. 

Mr. Roy currently serves as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the company overseeing areas like Store Operations, eCommerce, Marketing, Buying, Merchandising, Services and Technology.

