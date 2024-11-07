Infiniti Retail names Shibashish Roy as CEO

Infiniti Retail Ltd., a part of the Tata Group, which operates under the brand name ‘Croma‘, has appointed Shibashish Roy as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from November 18.

“The decision is an outcome of succession planning process in the organisation with the imminent retirement of the present Managing Director and CEO, Avijit Mitra in March 2025. Mr. Mitra will continue to be on the Board as Managing Director until his retirement,” the company said in a statement.

Mr. Roy currently serves as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the company overseeing areas like Store Operations, eCommerce, Marketing, Buying, Merchandising, Services and Technology.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.