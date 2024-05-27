Indya parent High Street Essentials raises ₹50 cr. in equity, debt

High Street Essentials (HSE), the parent company of women’s fashion brands Indya and FabAlley, said it had raised ₹50 crore in equity and debt infusion.

The funding round was led by Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation with participation from family offices of SRF Group, Krishna Bodanapu of Cyient Technologies and Timmy Sarna from Pure Home + Living.

This fund infusion will enable Indya to undertake business expansion of its premium occasion wear range “Weddings By Indya” and chart a growth roadmap in the occasion and wedding wear market, the company said.

Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation said, “Indya’s core strength lies in their unique designs that cater to the Indian as well as global diaspora. Shivani & Anurag have built strong back-end capabilities and this investment will empower them to fuel Indya’s global expansion while allowing them to take a larger share of the vast Indian wedding wear market.”

To capitalise on the growing wedding wear segment, Indya has plans to expand its business presence across the country with 10 new wedding stores in this financial year.

It currently retails through 12 exclusive brand outlets in 8 cities, and 150 large format retail outlets.

However, the company’s largest volumes come from its international direct-to-consumer ecommerce business spanning more than 43 countries. With over 1.5 million customers globally, this business segment has posted a 50% year-on-year growth, the company said.

Shivani Poddar and Anurag Murali, co-founders of HSE in a statement said, “We see an immense opportunity to build a strong presence for Wedding By Indya in the $15 billion wedding wear market, a large part of which is still unorganised.”

