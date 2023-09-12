Industrybuying.com plans to double product offerings this year

September 12, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

Industrybuying.com, a B2B e-commerce platform which is into selling industrial and business supplies online to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India, plans to double its product offerings to 2 million this year to cater to more customers.

“We want to keep expanding our product assortment. Our target this year is to go from 1 million products to 2 million products,” said Swati Gupta, Co-founder, Industrybuying.com in an interaction.

“We want to expand our categories and we want to just get more and more transacting customers and repeat customers into the fold by offering them credit and better service through our network of warehouses,” she added.

“And then, as and when we meet our business objectives that are necessary for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), we will go for it,” she said adding the IPO is planned in the next 24 to 36 months.

B2B e-commerce majors ManotaRo of Japan and W.W Grainger of the US hold majority stake in the company. Last year Indiamart invested in the company which currently has about five lakh SME customers. Currently, the company is supplying high quality Japanese products to its customers and the plan is to bring in the American Grainger products to India in the near future.

Ms. Gupta said SME customers on average save up to 10% by buying from the company as against sourcing from local dealer or distributor.

The company is into 45 industrial categories such as electrical equipment, wires and cables, welding equipment, pumps, safety equipment, security equipment, office supplies, cleaning supplies, power tools and hand tools to name a few.