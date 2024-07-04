ADVERTISEMENT

Industry Ministry pushes for lower duties on input imports

Published - July 04, 2024 09:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Current high tariffs on inputs for items used in electronics, other sectors seen as nullifying gains from the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme vis-a-vis competitors like China and Vietnam

Vikas Dhoot
The Confederation of Indian Industry too mooted lower duties on electronic components. | Photo Credit: MOHAMMED YOUSUF

The Commerce and Industry Ministry has made a pitch for reducing high tariffs on the import of inputs for electronics and other sectors, responding to industry concerns that tariff-induced costs will nullify gains from the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme vis-a-vis rivals like China and Vietnam.

However, there is no proposal to reconsider the restrictions placed on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows from countries sharing land borders with India through Press Note 3, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said to a query from The Hindu.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in a recent report on electronics production, said the FDI curbs had outlived their utility, and urged their reconsideration with “adequate guardrails”. The CII had also mooted lower duties on components.

“The DPIIT view is that duty inversion and the high import tariffs on inputs will need to be phased out, not only for electronics but perhaps on other sectors as well,” Mr. Singh stressed.

