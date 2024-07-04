Industry Ministry pushes for lower duties on input imports

The Commerce and Industry Ministry has made a pitch for reducing high tariffs on the import of inputs for electronics and other sectors, responding to industry concerns that tariff-induced costs will nullify gains from the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme vis-a-vis rivals like China and Vietnam.

However, there is no proposal to reconsider the restrictions placed on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows from countries sharing land borders with India through Press Note 3, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said to a query from The Hindu.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in a recent report on electronics production, said the FDI curbs had outlived their utility, and urged their reconsideration with “adequate guardrails”. The CII had also mooted lower duties on components.

“The DPIIT view is that duty inversion and the high import tariffs on inputs will need to be phased out, not only for electronics but perhaps on other sectors as well,” Mr. Singh stressed.