Industry experts call for use of sustainable materials in construction sector

September 27, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - MUMBAI

Industry experts have called for technology adoption, including AI and use of sustainable supplementary materials in the construction sector to help achieve Net Zero goals and efficiency during various stages of construction.

“India’s infrastructure development presents a remarkable opportunity, driven by government initiatives and investments. Just 20% of the required infrastructure for 2050 exists today, posing both a challenge and opportunity for the construction industry,” said Alok Ranjan, Partner, Tauran Advisors on the sidelines of a roadshow of World of Concrete India 2023 exhibition to be held in October in Mumbai.

“AI, a long-standing technology, now becomes accessible to all due to innovations like generative AI. In the process-driven construction sector, AI is set to revolutionise various project phases, despite initial challenges. The deployment of AI across the project lifecycle will have transformative effect on the construction sector,” he said.

Nilotpol Kar, Managing Director, Sika India said, “India has seen a tremendous growth in the use of supplement materials like fly ash, slag and even bottom ash concrete. It is a step towards neutrality by 2070. From Sika side we have technology to enhance the performance of concrete because when we talk about sustainability the first step is how durable the concrete structure is. A plethora of solutions are now available to stakeholders to help achieve sustainability.”

Emphasising on this subject, V. N. Heggade, Founder DECon Complete Solutions said, “In the midst of a robust ₹111 lakh crore infrastructure drive, spanning vital sectors like energy, roads, urban infrastructure, and railways, we are confronted with the urgent issue of climate change. Our capital outlay and key initiatives, including PM Gati Shakti and the ‘India-Saudi Arabia-Europe’ corridor, drive this growth.”

“Yet, we must also address our environmental impact, as India contributes 2.5 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent and the construction sector alone is responsible for 40% of it, fuelled by materials like cement, steel, and aluminium. India’s pledge to achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2070 emphasises our duty to align progress with environmental sustainability.”

Mandar Chitre, Director & Founder of Drycotec Drymotor Association said that factory-produced mortars, not cement, must be used to curb emission and to deal with the problem of shortage of skilled masons.

To be organised by Informa Markets in India, the World of Concrete India 2023 exhibition will be held from 18-20 October 2023 and would showcase latest products, technologies and innovations that are shaping the modern construction industry.