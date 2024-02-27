Industrial IoT startup Proxgy unveils satellite-based Lockator for wagon and logistics firms

February 27, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

Indian industrial IoT startup Proxgy has announced the introduction of its ‘Made in India’ product, the Lockator smart lock, a low-orbit, satellite-connected GPS device that would cater to the requirement of the transportation and logistics companies.

“Lockator is the first of its kind, incorporating features such as satellite connectivity, LoRaWAN mesh network integration, remote lock/unlock capabilities, RFID and NFC smart key unlock, geolocation tracking, geofencing, real time tamper alerts, a 90-day battery life, superfast Type-C charging, and a breakage-proof design,” the company said in a statement.

The satellite and mesh connectivity ensure that the Lockator smart lock is always connected to the backend dashboard and is transmitting and receiving real-time stats and lock/unlock commands, even in zero network zones including deep seas.

Pulkit Ahuja, Founder of Proxgy, said “The introduction of Lockator is set to redefine security standards across various sectors, providing a reliable solution to long-standing challenges in asset transportation and logistics.

“Its innovative technology ensures that valuable goods are protected from theft, tampering, and unauthorized access, marking a new era in logistics management,” he added.

