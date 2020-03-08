IndusInd defers AT1 bond plan

Mumbai

02:10 IST

RBI scheme for Yes Bank said such bonds will be written down

IndusInd Bank has deferred it’s plan to raise additional tier-1 (AT1) and tier -II bonds in view of the current market conditions.

The bank’s board was scheduled to meet on Monday to approve the fund- raising plan. The board meeting has now been deferred.

“The meeting of the board of directors of the bank was proposed to be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 to consider and approve, inter alia, the borrowing and raising of funds in Indian and/or foreign currency by issuance of debt securities in the nature of Additional Tier I Capilal (AT 1) and/or tier 2 capital (T2 bonds) of the bank.

In view of the current market conditions and since the bank is adequately capitalised at present, it has been decided not to consider raising the Basel III-compliant debt capital instruments for the time being,” the bank said.

The move comes after the Reserve Bank of India’s draft reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank was released on Friday. According to the scheme, instruments qualifying as Additional Tier 1 capital, issued by the Yes Bank Ltd. under Basel III framework, will be written down permanently and in full

“This is in conformity with the extant regulations issued by Reserve Bank of India based on the Basel framework,” the central bank had said.

This has raised confusion among holders of AT 1 bonds since they would not be getting their investments back under the reconstruction scheme of Yes Bank.