Indusind Bank shares surge 22.6%

Shares of private sector lender Indusind Bank shot up 22.6% to ₹384.05 apiece on Tuesday after the lender reported healthy business growth for the fourth quarter.

In a filing with the exchanges, the lender said its advances grew 13% for FY20 to ₹2.1 lakh crore while deposits rose 4% to ₹2.02 lakh crore. Retail deposits and deposits of small business customers, which are known to be stable in nature and are used for maintaining liquidity coverage ratio, were up 34% year-on-year, the bank said.

Liquidity coverage ratio stood at 112.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The share of low cost deposits to total deposits fell to 40.5% in March end from 42.4% three months ago.

Indusind Bank saw its deposit base eroding post the Yes Bank episode as some of the State government agencies pulled out deposits from a few private sector banks. As a result, the outstanding deposits of the bank as on March 31 fell to ₹2.02 lakh crore from the ₹2.17 lakh crore at end December.