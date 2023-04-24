ADVERTISEMENT

IndusInd Bank Q4 PAT surges 46% to ₹2,043 crore

April 24, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

IndusInd Bank Ltd., reported that its fourth quarter consolidated net profit grew 46% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,043 crore due to improvement in asset quality.

Net Interest Income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was reported at ₹4,669 crore, a growth of 17% YoY. Net Interest Margin stood at 4.28% against 4.20% for Q4 of FY 22.

For the financial year 2022-23, the bank reported net profit at ₹7,443 crore, up by 55% over the previous year.

Net Interest Income for the year increased to ₹17,592 crore, up by 17% YoY.

Deposits as on March 31, 2023 were ₹3,36,120 crore as against ₹2,93,349 crore, an increase of 15% over March 31, 2022. Advances were ₹2,89,924 crore, up 21% over March 31, 2022.

The bank said its loan book quality remained stable. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter were ₹4,487 crore as compared to ₹6,602 crore for the same period last year, down 32% YoY. Total loan-related provisions as on March 31, 2023 were at ₹7,324 crore which is 2.5% of loan book.

Gross NPA was at 1.98% of gross advances as on March 31, 2023 and Net NPA was 0.59% of net advances as on March 31, 2023.

The Provision Coverage Ratio was consistent at 71% as at March 31, 2023. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were ₹4,487 crore as compared to ₹6,602 crore for the same period last year, down 32% YoY. Total loan-related provisions as on March 31, 2023 were at ₹7,324 crore, which is 2.5% of loan book.

The bank’s Total Capital Adequacy Ratio as per Basel III guidelines stood at 17.86% as on March 31, 2023, as compared to 18.42% as on March 31, 2022.

Tier 1 CRAR was at 16.37% as on March 31, 2023 compared to 16.80% as on March 31, 2022. Risk-Weighted Assets were at ₹3,37,036 crore as against ₹2,95,131 crore a year ago, the bank said in a filing.

Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director & CEO, IndusInd Bank said, “The bank’s profitability metrics maintained uptrend across Net Interest Margins, Return on Assets and Return on Equity. The GNPAs and NNPAs trended down to 1.98% and 0.59% respectively.”

