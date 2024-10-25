GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IndusInd Bank Q2 net profit falls 40% to ₹1,331 crore on higher provisions

Published - October 25, 2024 12:08 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

IndusInd Bank Ltd. for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, reported consolidated net profit fell 40% to ₹1,331 crore from ₹2,202 crore in the year-earlier period as the bank made larger provisions during the quarter to build buffer.

Net profit adjusted for contingent provision increase during the quarter was ₹1,725 crore, the bank said in a filing. 

The provision coverage ratio was consistent at 70% as at September 30, 2024. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter were ₹1,820 crore as compared with ₹974 crore in the year-earlier period.

This includes an increase of ₹525 crore in the contingent provisions as a prudent measure by the bank. Total loan related provisions as on September 30, 2024 were at ₹8,412 crore (2.4% of loan book), the bank said.

 Net Interest Income for the quarter at ₹5,347 crore, grew by 5% YoY. Net Interest Margin was at 4.08% against 4.29% for the year ago period. 

Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director & CEO, IndusInd Bank said, “The outcomes for Q2 were evident in deposit growth of 15% YoY ahead of loan growth of 13% YoY. The NNPAs were stable at 0.64% with 70% provision coverage ratio.” 

“The Profit After Tax at ₹1,331crore. lower by 40% YoY as we build contingent provision buffer this quarter. The Capital Adequacy remains healthy at 16.51% and Liquidity Coverage at 118 % well above regulatory thresholds. The bank thus has strengthened the balance sheet during the quarter and will look towards growth acceleration in tandem with underlying economy,’ he added.

Balance sheet footage as on September 30, 2024 was ₹5,43,407 crore as against ₹4,77,922 crore a year ago, up 14%.

Deposits increased 15% YoY to ₹4,12,397 crore. Advances grew 13% YoY to ₹3,57,159 crore.

The Gross NPA were at 2.11% of gross advances as on September 30, 2024 as against 2.02% a year ago. Net Non-Performing Assets were 0.64% of net advances as compared to 0.60% in the same period last year. 

Published - October 25, 2024 12:08 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.