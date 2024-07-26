ADVERTISEMENT

IndusInd Bank Q1 net rises 2% to ₹2,171 crore

Updated - July 26, 2024 07:28 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Mumbai

IndusInd bank stock closed 1.68% higher at ₹1,403.4 on the BSE on Friday

The Hindu Bureau

Net Interest Income (NII) climbed 11% to ₹5,408 crore. | Photo Credit: SHASHI ASHIWAL

IndusInd Bank reported consolidated Q1FY25 net profit grew 2% from the year-earlier period to almost ₹2,171 crore, according to regulatory filings.

The year-on-year growth in net profit was about 30% in Q1FY24. The slower growth was the result of an increase in provisions and contingencies by 5.9% in the reporting quarter and heatwaves and general elections impacting rural economy in some pockets, said Sumant Kathpalia, MD & CEO, in an earnings call.

Net Interest Income (NII) climbed 11% to ₹5,408 crore, the lender said. Net Interest Margin (NIM) was stable at 4.25%.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio climbed to 2.02% 1.94% and Net NPA to 0.60% from 0.58%. The Pune-based lender recorded a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 17.5% against 18.4% while staying at more than the Basel III norms.

IndusInd bank stock closed 1.68% higher at ₹1,403.4 on the BSE on Friday.

