GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IndusInd Bank Q1 net rises 2% to ₹2,171 crore

IndusInd bank stock closed 1.68% higher at ₹1,403.4 on the BSE on Friday

Updated - July 26, 2024 07:28 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Net Interest Income (NII) climbed 11% to ₹5,408 crore.

Net Interest Income (NII) climbed 11% to ₹5,408 crore. | Photo Credit: SHASHI ASHIWAL

IndusInd Bank reported consolidated Q1FY25 net profit grew 2% from the year-earlier period to almost ₹2,171 crore, according to regulatory filings.

The year-on-year growth in net profit was about 30% in Q1FY24. The slower growth was the result of an increase in provisions and contingencies by 5.9% in the reporting quarter and heatwaves and general elections impacting rural economy in some pockets, said Sumant Kathpalia, MD & CEO, in an earnings call.

Net Interest Income (NII) climbed 11% to ₹5,408 crore, the lender said. Net Interest Margin (NIM) was stable at 4.25%.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio climbed to 2.02% 1.94% and Net NPA to 0.60% from 0.58%. The Pune-based lender recorded a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 17.5% against 18.4% while staying at more than the Basel III norms.

IndusInd bank stock closed 1.68% higher at ₹1,403.4 on the BSE on Friday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.