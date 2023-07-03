IndusInd Bank promoter IIHL to raise $1.5 billion to hike stake in bank, to fund Reliance Capital acquisition

July 03, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. (IIHL), the promoter of IndusInd Bank, said its Board has approved capital raising of up to $1.5 billion as well as to expand business horizons in India and other global geographies in the BFSI sector.

“This strategic decision opens boundless opportunities to expand IIHL’s business horizon in India and other global geographies, in the BFSI sector. IIHL’s aspirations will not be capital constrained as raising capital for IIHL is not an issue at all,” Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman of IIHL said.

The ﬁrst objective of the capital-raising is to increase its promoter shareholding in IndusInd Bank from the current 15% to the proposed 26%, he said.

“The second objective of the capital raising is towards equity participation for the Reliance Capital acquisition,” the company said.

IIHL is the sole Resolution Applicant with a bid amount of $1.2 billion (₹9,650 crore) in the process run under IBC for Reliance Capital Ltd.

The company said global Sovereign/Private Equity funds have expressed interest in participating in IIHL’s growth story. “The company is likely to be listed by the next year,” it said.