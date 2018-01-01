IndusInd Bank gets $500 mn from overseas lenders

IndusInd Bank on Monday said it had raised a term loan for $500 million (about ₹3,193.75 crore) from overseas lending bodies to expand its business.

The private sector bank has concluded the syndicated term loan facility from a group of overseas investors, it said in a regulatory filing.

‘Three-year tenor’

The fundraising, along with the funds raised during the ongoing financial year from multilateral institutions ADB and OPIC of the U.S., will help the bank expand its lending to clients, IndusInd Bank said. The tenor of the loan is for three years and the funds will be used for general banking purposes, the bank added.

Earlier, in June, IndusInd Bank had raised $225 million (about ₹1,445 crore) from the U.S. Government funding agency Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) for lending to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

ADB loan

In September, the bank had raised a loan for $200 million (about ₹1,282 crore) from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to serve low-income women borrowers in rural areas.

The shares of the bank traded at ₹1,641.80 a piece on the BSE, declining 0.51% from the previous close.