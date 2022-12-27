Indowind Energy to allot 3.58 crore shares worth ₹43 crore under rights issue

December 27, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - New Delhi

Indowind Energy board on Tuesday approved a rights issue of 3.58 crore equity shares for ₹43.07 crore.

The right issue will open on January 27 and closed on February 10, a BSE filing showed.

The board meeting held today, i.e. December 27, 2022, has inter alia considered and approved the terms of the rights issue, it added.

The size of the rights issue is 3,58,96,594 fully paid-up equity shares for an amount aggregating to ₹43,07,59,128 at an issue price of ₹12 per piece, including a premium of ₹2 per scrip.

The record date for the issue will be January 13, 2023, (Friday) for the purpose of determining the names of the equity shareholders who would be eligible to receive the rights entitlement in the issue (Eligible Equity Shareholders).

The outstanding equity shares prior to the rights issue are 8,97,41,486 equity shares while post rights issue, those would be 12,56,38,080 equity shares assuming full subscription.

Two equity shares will be allotted for every five equity shares held by the eligible equity shareholders of the company, as on the record date.