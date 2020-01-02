IndoSpace opens three new industrial, logistics parks over 120 acres

Continuing its pan-India expansion IndoSpace has started three new industrial and logistics parks in Becharaji in Gujarat, Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh and Sohna Taoru in Haryana on a combined area of over 120 acres. These locations will boost IndoSpace’s footprint across regions while attaining its long-term goal of 120 million square feet of logistics infrastructure across India, it said.

“As a national developer, we strive to provide modern logistics and warehousing facilities across strategic and significant locations. The launch of these three parks marks IndoSpace’s rapid growth in laying down a strong foundation for grade A logistics infrastructures across the country,” said Rajesh Jaggi, vice-chairman, real estate, Everstone Group, the investor of IndoSpace.

“2019 was significant for us where we entered into new markets as well as expanded in the existing ones. We wish to carry the same momentum in this new year,” he said,

IndoSpace has a portfolio of around 34.5 million square feet across developed and under-construction projects comprising 34 industrial and logistics parks in 9 cities.