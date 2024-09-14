Indonesia gears to greet one million Indian tourists

Buoyed by impressive growth of Indian tourists arrival in the first seven months, Indonesia has set an internal target to greet one million Indian tourists in the coming years, said a top official.

“It is an internal target set for us,” Indonesia Ministry of Tourism, Deputy Minister for Marketing, Ni Made Ayu Marthini told during an interaction.

“From January to July, we have posted a wonderful growth of 28% and received 4.18 lakh visitors against our target of 6.71 lakh. Going by the trend, we will surpass our target this year and reach one million thereafter,” she said.

To achieve the set target, the Deputy Minister was in the city to take part in the roadshow held in four Indian cities and Nepal as part of Indonesia Tourism Sales Mission in the South Asian region.

“My mission is to make the Indian pie bigger given its population and to maintain Indonesia’s existence as a top of mind destination for the South Asia travel market, particularly India and Nepal. There are 17,000 islands in Indonesia. We are introducing five new destinations to explore,” she said.

Last year, the island nation received over 6 lakh Indian tourists. India is ranked in the fifth place of international tourists visiting Indonesia and second place visiting Bali. Indian tourists stayed for a week in Indonesia and on average spent $1,000 per person.

“The gap between fourth and fifth slot is about a lakh. India can easily reach the top slot. For this, we are focusing on Gen Z, wedding parties, schools and businessmen. Connectivity is also a big issue and we are talking at government level,” she said.

The Deputy Minister said that “Bali and beyond” are the main Indonesia destinations that will be promoted in the India and Nepal sales mission.

“Bali is currently a magnet for South Asian tourists and we encourage Bali as a starting point for international tourists. We would like people to explore further destinations, such as Yogyakarta, Lombok, Labuan Bajo and Jakarta,” she said.

