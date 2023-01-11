Indo-U.S. ties essential in a volatile market environment: USIBC

January 11, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the business community facing a volatile geopolitical environment and a potentially challenging year for growth, strengthening U.S.-India trade ties is an essential and pressing responsibility, said Atul Keshap, President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S-India Business Council (USIBC). “American companies are increasingly looking to India as a growing consumer market, critical talent pool, and a high-trust geography for resilient and secure supply chains,” Mr. Keshap, a former U.S. Ambassador, said in a statement on Wednesday. The business community was hoping that both governments approach the U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum with a sense of vision, urgency, and ambition, he anticipated. “To sustain progress on trade, both governments can usefully work together to make steady and incremental progress that sends signals of confidence, convergence, and trust to both our business communities,”‘ he further said adding that implementing already negotiated agreements would also bolster investor confidence. “Waiting for all-or-nothing comprehensive agreements will only slow our shared goal of achieving a $500 billion trade relationship,” he cautioned. Mr. Keshap also said that greater commercial engagements between the world’s two largest democracies were vital for free societies to shape and lead to global prosperity in the future. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business trade body based in Washington DC.