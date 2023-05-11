ADVERTISEMENT

Indo National ties up with Apollo Hospitals for renewable energy

May 11, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

City-based Indo National Ltd. (INL) is foraying into renewable energy sector by tying up with Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd.

On Thursday, INL board met and approved a proposal to incorporate a new subsidiary company ‘Nippo Green Energy Pvt. Ltd.’ in which it will hold 74% stake and balance by Apollo Hospitals, it said in a regulatory filing.

INL also unveiled a new Nippo Brand logo. The new revamped logo represents INL’s new brand identity in its 50th year.

INL was incorporated in 1972 as a joint venture between the late P. Obul Reddy and Panasonic Corporation, which subsequently exited the JV in 2012. It has a dry-cell battery manufacturing facility located in Tada and a 4.6 megawatt solar power plant in Telangana.

