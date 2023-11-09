HamberMenu
Indo-National Q2 standalone net more than doubles to ₹4.8 crore on strong sales

November 09, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indo-National Ltd.’s (formerly Nippo Batteries) standalone net profit for the September quarter more than doubled to ₹4.8 crore from the year-earlier period on strong sales volume.

Revenue from operations grew to ₹135 crore from ₹108 crore, an increase of 26%, the makers of dry cell batteries said in a statement.

“Overall, we are delighted with the numerous developments that unfolded during FY24. These developments showcase the transformation and innovation underway at INL and Kineco,” said JMD Aditya Reddy.

INL’s step down subsidiary Kineco Kaman Composites India Pvt. Ltd. had secured an order worth ₹100 crore from BAE Systems to manufacture and export fully assembled Mission Crew Workstations for the Boeing P-8 Poseidon Aircraft.

During this quarter, INL incorporated a new company Nippo Green Energy Pvt. Ltd., whereby it has become a subsidiary.

