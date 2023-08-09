Indo Count Industries to double revenue in 4 years, says CEO

August 09, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MUMBAI

Indo Count Industries Ltd., which produces and exports bed linen to more than 50 countries, has embarked on a strategy to double its revenue in three to four years, a top executive said. “In FY23, we reported revenues of ₹3,000 crore on 50% capacity utilisation,” K.K. Lalpuria, Executive Director & CEO, Indo Count Industries Ltd., said in an interview. “We can now almost double our revenue from ₹3,000 crore to ₹6,000 crore in three to four years,” he added. “We have indicated that we will be making most of our capacity utilisation in the next three to four years and that’s the reason we have given guidance that we will double our revenues in next three, four years,” he added. Stating that exports were growing year on year, he said the various Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) that the government was signing with various countries would help boost exports.

He said the company started with 36 million metre capacity per annum and today it has a capacity of 153 million metres. This year the company projects to grow at about 15% to 20% so as to have capacity utilisation of 60%. He said the China Plus One strategy would help Indian companies to grab more market share in the international markets.

“FTA will be a cherry on the cake. We have been very successful in Australia, UAE post the FTAs. We are looking to grow our business in Japan, Korea, South Africa, Latin America, Mexico, Canada and even Russia,” he said.

The company generates nearly 98% of its revenues from exports, he added.

