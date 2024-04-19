Indo Count buys U.S. brand Wamsutta for $10.25 million 

April 19, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

Indo Count Industries Ltd. has announced the acquisition of international home fashions brand Wamsutta from Beyond, Inc. for $10.25 million.

Wamsutta, a home fashions brand is into luxurious bed, bath and other home fashion products. “This acquisition ...strengthens Indo Count’s brand portfolio, and elevates its position in the premium market segment,” the company said in a statement.

Known for its exceptional quality and a brand legacy dating back to 1846, Wamsutta is poised for substantial growth under Indo Count’s leadership, the company added.

Mohit Jain, Executive Vice Chairman, Indo Count Industries said, “We will explore multiple channels of distribution to reach the core Wamsutta consumer and also introduce an entire new generation to the exceptional quality and luxury of the Wamsutta brand.”

“Our strategic vision is to leverage our operational capabilities to enhance the brand value proposition and fulfill its potential globally. Wamsutta brand equity, combined with Indo Count’s global reach will catapult the brand to new heights and represents a significant milestone towards our expansion strategy, “ Mr. Jain added.

