GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Indo Count buys U.S. brand Wamsutta for $10.25 million 

April 19, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indo Count Industries Ltd. has announced the acquisition of international home fashions brand Wamsutta from Beyond, Inc. for $10.25 million.

Wamsutta, a home fashions brand is into luxurious bed, bath and other home fashion products.  “This acquisition ...strengthens Indo Count’s brand portfolio, and elevates its position in the premium market segment,” the company said in a statement.

 Known for its exceptional quality and a brand legacy dating back to 1846, Wamsutta   is poised for substantial growth under Indo Count’s leadership, the company added. 

Mohit Jain, Executive Vice Chairman, Indo Count Industries said, “We will explore multiple channels of distribution to reach the core Wamsutta consumer and also introduce an entire new generation to the exceptional quality and luxury of the Wamsutta brand.”

“Our strategic vision is to leverage our operational capabilities to enhance the brand value proposition and fulfill its potential globally. Wamsutta brand equity, combined with Indo Count’s global reach will catapult the brand to new heights and represents a significant milestone towards our expansion strategy, “ Mr. Jain added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.