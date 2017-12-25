Economy Individual insolvency code in phases: Sahoo

Steering the ‘smooth and fast-paced’ journey of the insolvency law, the IBBI is now looking to put in place the regime for individual insolvency in a phased manner, according to its Chairperson M.S. Sahoo.

About 500 corporates have been admitted for resolution and about 100 companies have commenced voluntary liquidation under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which is a little more than a year old.

As it enters 2018, individual insolvency regime and facilitation of corporate insolvency transactions are among the main priorities for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India. “We are looking forward to implementing a regime for individual insolvency in a phased manner. In the first phase, we would implement the insolvency regime in respect of individuals who are guarantors to corporates undergoing resolution process,” Mr. Sahoo said.