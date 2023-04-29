Indirect tax kitty grew 7.2% to ₹13.82 lakh crore in 2022-23

April 29, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India’s indirect tax collections rose 7.21% in 2022-23 to ₹13.82 lakh crore from ₹12.89 lakh crore in the previous year, according to data from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) shared on Saturday.

“On the GST side, the average gross monthly collection for the year 2022-23 stood at ₹1.51 lakh crore and monthly GST revenue collections exceeded ₹1.4 lakh crore for 12 months in a row,” the CBIC top brass informed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a review meeting.

The overall indirect tax collections are just a tad short of the Revised Estimates presented with this year’s Budget, which pegged them at ₹13.85 lakh crore.

As per a statement from the Finance Ministry, Ms. Sitharaman directed CBIC to introduce an automated GST return scrutiny system by next week and implement an action plan to increase the taxpayer base through enhanced use of technology.

“In order to intensify its drive against fake billing and Input Tax Credit (ITC) cases, Ms. Sitharaman desired that CBIC may undertake a comprehensive root cause analysis by studying the typology of cases already booked and come up with recommendations on technology based solutions to address the menace and prevent its occurrence,” the statement added.

Making a pitch for continuous improvements in services for tax payers, the Minister, who was accompanied by Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra for the review of CBIC’s operations, mooted that tax officials in each zone organise interactions with members of trade and industry in the GST ecosystem to glean their issues and suggestions.

She said this will help the CBIC “systematically identify matters for working out a redress for them,” while suggesting that a system be put in place to take feedback on taxpayers’ grievances that are redressed so as to improve the quality of redressal.