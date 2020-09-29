Indira IVF looks for acquisitions in South

Indira IVF Hospital Private Ltd, a leading chain of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) centres with 92 fertility clinics in India, is scouting for acquisitions in the South to expand its base in the region, a top executive said.

“We are looking for a few opportunities in South India. Discussions are at a nascent stage. We should finalise something shortly,” said Kshitiz Murdia, CEO, Indira IVF Hospital Private Ltd., in an interview.

He said out of the company’s total centres, 50% are currently located in north India while 30% are in western India, 14% in South and 6% in eastern India.

“There is a need to expand presence in south India where there is demand for affordable IVF treatment and we are working in that direction,” he said.

Declining to specify the number of centres to be added pan-India this year, Dr Murdia said the company was cash rich and would expand its network through both organic and inorganic growth. Plans are also afloat for acquisitions in the international markets as well.

He said with standardisation and process-driven services, the company has managed to bring down the cost of IVF procedures to ₹2 to ₹2.5 lakh per cycle.

For FY20, the company reported a revenue of $100 million and has witnessed a growth in revenue by 63% CAGR (FY15 to FY20).

“We are focused on creating a support system for the middle and low-income couples across India to address their issues. We are constantly striving to dispel the stigma, taboo, myths and misinformation about infertility,” Dr. Murdia said.

As per available data, over 10 to 14% Indians today suffer from infertility and their number is increasing due to lifestyle issues.