IndiGrid to buy Sterlite unit for ₹1,008 crore

The board of the investment manager of IndiGrid has approved the acquisition of Gurgaon-Palwal Transmission Limited (GPTL) from Sterlite Power for ₹1,008 crore.

The acquisition would increase IndiGrid’s assets under management by 10% to $1.75 billion and its portfolio will rise to ten power transmission pro jects with a total network of 25 power transmission lines and seven sub-stations. IndiGrid had signed a framework pact in 2019 with Sterlite Power for the acquisition.