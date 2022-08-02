Business

IndiGrid to acquire Raichur Sholapur Transmission Co for ₹250 crore

Special Correspondent Mumbai August 02, 2022 18:58 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 18:58 IST

The Board of the Investment Manager of IndiGrid, an InvIT in the power sector, has signed a share purchase agreement for acquisition of 100% shareholding and economic interest, in one or more tranches, in Raichur Sholapur Transmission Company Private Ltd., at a value not exceeding more than ₹250 crore.

Shares have been acquired from Patel Engineering Ltd. (owning 33.34% stake), Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. (owning 33.33% stake) and BS Ltd. (owning 33.33% stake).

“The completion of acquisition would depend upon receipt of relevant approvals and completion of contractual obligations,” IndiGrid said in a statement.

RSTCPL operates one single circuit 765 kV transmission line between Raichur in Karnataka and Sholapur in Maharashtra, with a line length of approximately 208 ckms. The asset was fully commissioned in July 2014. During FY21-22, RSTCPL had a total revenue of ₹38.70 crore.

Jyoti Kumar Agarwal, CEO at IndiGrid said, “As a low-risk operational transmission asset with long-term contracted cash flows and minimal counterparty risk, this acquisition fits in well with IndiGrid’s growth strategy.”

Read more...