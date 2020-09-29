Business

IndiGrid inducts KKR affiliate as sponsor

The unitholders of India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) have approved the induction of Esoteric II Pte. Ltd., an affiliate of KKR&Co. Inc., as a sponsor. The special resolution to induct Esoteric II as a sponsor was passed with a special majority (75% voting) at IndiGrid’s AGM on Monday. All regulatory approvals, including the board’s assent are in place for Esoteric II ‘s induction as a co-sponsor,” KKR and IndiGrid said in a statement.

