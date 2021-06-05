Business

IndiGo’s FY21 revenue plunges, loss widens

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 05 June 2021 22:49 IST
Updated: 05 June 2021 22:49 IST

Q4 ticket sales slump 30% to ₹4,974 cr.

Budget-carrier IndiGo posted a loss of ₹5,806 crore for the financial year 2021 compared with a loss of ₹233 crore in FY20 following a 60% drop in revenue.

For the quarter ended March, the airline incurred a loss of ₹1,147 crore.

Total income dropped 26% to ₹6,361 crore in the fourth quarter.

Advertising
Advertising

For the quarter, passenger-ticket revenue dropped 30% to ₹4,974 crore. Ancillary revenue decreased 17% to ₹890 crore compared with the year-earlier period.

Revenue see-saws

“This has been a very difficult year with our revenue slumping hard due to COVID-19, showing some signs of recovery during the period December to February and then slumping again with the second wave of COVID1-9,” said CEO Ronojoy Dutta.

“While we have seen a sharp decline in revenue in March through May, we are encouraged by the modest revenue improvements starting last week of May and continuing through June,” he added.

Comments
More In Business
Read more...