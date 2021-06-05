Business

IndiGo’s FY21 revenue plunges, loss widens

Budget-carrier IndiGo posted a loss of ₹5,806 crore for the financial year 2021 compared with a loss of ₹233 crore in FY20 following a 60% drop in revenue.

For the quarter ended March, the airline incurred a loss of ₹1,147 crore.

Total income dropped 26% to ₹6,361 crore in the fourth quarter.

For the quarter, passenger-ticket revenue dropped 30% to ₹4,974 crore. Ancillary revenue decreased 17% to ₹890 crore compared with the year-earlier period.

Revenue see-saws

“This has been a very difficult year with our revenue slumping hard due to COVID-19, showing some signs of recovery during the period December to February and then slumping again with the second wave of COVID1-9,” said CEO Ronojoy Dutta.

“While we have seen a sharp decline in revenue in March through May, we are encouraged by the modest revenue improvements starting last week of May and continuing through June,” he added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2021 10:53:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/indigos-fy21-revenue-plunges-loss-widens/article34740931.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY