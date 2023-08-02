IndiGo turns a record profit of ₹3,090 cr. on travel surge

August 02, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India’s leading budget airline IndiGo turned a record net profit of ₹3,090.6 crore in the three months ended June 30, from a loss of ₹1,064,3 crore in the year-earlier quarter, helped by record passenger numbers during the summer peak travel season.

The airline ferried 2.6 crore passengers in the last quarter, during which period the airline also reached a milestone of flying 3 lakh passengers on a single day in May, CEO Pieter Elbers said in a post-earnings call. The 2.6 crore figure was a 30% jump in passenger numbers over the comparable period last year.

Profit was also boosted by increased scale of operations, lower fuel cost and favourable currency scenario, the airline said.

Total income surged by 31.8% year-on-year to ₹17,160.9 crore, while total costs fell by a marginal 0.1% to ₹14,070.1 crore.

Mr. Elbers said that IndiGo’s engines numbering in “single digits” would be impacted by the first round of inspections to be carried out by Pratt and Whitney after it discovered a new snag. The U.S.-based engine supplier will be globally inspecting a total of 1,200 Gear Turbo Fan engines that power the Airbus A320 neo aircraft, to check for microscopic cracks after contaminants were found in a metal used in the engine’s high pressure turbine discs.

The airline would also be setting up a Venture Capital fund with an initial sum of ₹7 crore for early-stage investment in allied fields such as travel and hospitality, Chief Financial Officer Gaurav Negi said.

