Business

IndiGo to raise up to ₹3,000 crore

Budget carrier IndiGo will raise up to ₹3,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), the company said in a filing.

The decision was taken by the board of directors of the parent company, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.

The airline was contemplating this move last year as well, but decided to opt for sale-and-lease back (that allows airlines to sell its planes to a lessor, and then take them back on lease) to raise funds.

The decision to raise funds comes at a time when revival of travel demand is in doubt following the second wave of COVID-19. The airline had reported its fourth straight quarterly loss of ₹620 crore for December.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2021 10:57:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/indigo-to-raise-up-to-3000-crore/article34530170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY