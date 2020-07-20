IndiGo to lay off 2,500 as demand stalls

Long haul: IndiGo’s decision is on expected lines and the road to recovery will be painful, says CAPA’s Kapil Kaul. Reuters

NEW DELHI

20 July 2020 23:02 IST

‘Painful adieu’ needed to sustain operations, says IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta

India’s biggest airline IndiGo on Monday announced it would lay off 10% of its 25,000 employees. The move is the first by a local carrier during the pandemic and comes about two months after domestic flight operations resumed, a period in which travel demand has plummeted to a fraction of that seen in past years.

“It is impossible for our company to fly through this economic storm without making some sacrifices, in order to sustain our business operations,” IndiGo’s CEO Ronojoy Dutta told employees in an internal note. “Therefore, after carefully assessing and reviewing all possible scenarios, it is clear that we will need to bid a painful adieu to 10% of our workforce,” he added. Those let go will get the salary equivalent of the notice period the airline is supposed to serve, a severance pay equivalent of one month’s cost-to-company for every year of service, gratuity and medical insurance until December 2020.

The airline will also extend a one-on-one assistance programme to ensure emotional support as well as a one-way air ticket to those who may need to return to their home base.

Though various airlines have extended different forms of “leave without pay” to employees, IndiGo’s move is the first instance of a domestic carrier resorting to lay- offs. Other airlines are expected to follow suit.

“IndiGo’s decision is on expected lines as road to recovery is long and will be painful,” said CAPA India CEO Kapil Kaul. “Demand (in the second quarter) continues to be very soft. Redundancies are logical and will keep pace with downside in business,” Mr. Kaul added.

Though India’s largest airline by fleet and market size, IndiGo has been unable to deploy more than 30% of its 250 planes. On these planes too, almost half the seats have been empty because of sluggish demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the DGCA’s report on traffic in June, airlines saw only 19.8 lakh passenger trips, a mere 16.5% of what they recorded in June 2019.