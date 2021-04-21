Business

IndiGo to induct 4 Airbus freighters from 2022

Budget carrier IndiGo said it planned to induct four freighter aircraft starting 2022. The move makes it only the second private passenger airline after SpiceJet to have dedicated cargo planes. The airline would add four A321 CEOs that would be converted to full freighter configuration.

IndiGo is expected to take delivery of its first freighter in the first half of 2022 and the remaining three aircraft will arrive within the following year.

“A letter of intent has been signed with a lessor for two aircraft already, and IndiGo expects to reach agreement for the next two shortly,” the airline said in a press statement.

