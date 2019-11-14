IndiGo to go non-stop to London with widebody planes, offer business class

The country’s biggest low-cost carrier, IndiGo, has decided to make a major strategic shift as it plans to connect far-flung international destinations. Operating a single-aisle fleet until now, the airline will venture into widebody operations to provide non-stop connectivity to London. The airline will also be offering a business class option.

IndiGo was earlier exploring connecting London with a one-stop with its A320 NEO planes, but it now seems to have some definite answers.

“If you want to do Mumbai-London we have to do widebodies and we need a business class — that’s one decision we have made. If we go all-economy, we can’t make the numbers work. The answer is a small business class and a dense economy. How big the business class should be – we have sized it, we have the answer to that,” CEO Ronojoy Dutta told The Hindu in an interview.

London launch

Asked about the London launch, Mr. Dutta said, “London is not far off, it is not five years [down the line], it is coming. But we don’t want to jump the gun.”

'The airline is looking at three key airports near London- Heathrow, Stansted and Gatwick. IndiGo could be leasing five to six widebody planes, which would be used to provide daily connectivity each from Mumbai and New Delhi. With the left-over aircraft, IndiGo could look at connecting Singapore or Istanbul.

But the airline is yet to decide on how big it would go with widebodies in its fleet. It is going to test the lease arrangement, and if that works, it may order 30 widebodies or be prepared to cut back. The airline has 245 planes, including A320s and ATRs, in its fleet.

While IndiGo considers U.S. unviable because of the amount of fuel burn, Australia is a market it is interested in, though it is not on the radar right now.

Passengers can also expect IndiGo to offer connectivity to Seoul, Amsterdam, Madrid, Bali with its A321XLRs, which it recently ordered and will allow it to fly for nine hours non-stop.

“We will eventually be everywhere, except the U.S.,” Mr. Dutta added.

Vistara, too, has London and Tokyo on the anvil next year when it inducts Boeing 787-9 to its fleet.

Despite its international plans, the airline doesn't intend to join any of the global alliances of airlines such as OneWorld or Star Alliance to boost its sales but will build its own alliances through codeshare with different international airlines.