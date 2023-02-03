HamberMenu
IndiGo records its highest quarterly revenue on the back of robust demand

Carrier turns profit for the first time in the fiscal year; passenger ticket revenues surge 63% to ₹13,162 crore

February 03, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Strong passenger demand during the year-end travel season saw budget carrier IndiGo report its highest ever quarterly revenue leading to its first profitable quarter of the fiscal during the the three months ended December 2022 with a net profit of ₹1,422 crore.

IndiGo’s total income rose 62.6% to ₹15,410 crore. Passenger ticket revenues surged 63% to ₹13,162 croreand ancillary revenues grew 24.6% to ₹1,422 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 60.7% to ₹14,933 crore as passenger numbers expanded by 25.8% to 2.23 crore.

The airline had reported a loss of ₹381 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and a loss of ₹1,064 crore in the June quarter. Its last profitable quarter was the third quarter of financial year 2021-2022 when it clocked ₹129 crore in profit.

