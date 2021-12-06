BusinessNEW DELHI 06 December 2021 22:45 IST
IndiGo parent calls for EGM to amend articles
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent firm of IndiGo airline, has issued a notice to shareholders for an EGM on December 30 to amend articles in the shareholders' agreement that say one promoter needs the approval of another before selling shares to a third party.
The EGM has jointly been requisitioned by entities owned by promoters Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia.
