Indigo Paints to ramp up capacity

Indigo Paints Pvt. Ltd., India’s fifth-largest decorative paints company, is planning to ramp up capacity by investing ₹40-₹50 crore every year for five years as demand for its range of paints is picking up across the country, according to a top company executive.

“We have been growing at a rate of 45% year-on-year as against industry growth of 12-13%,” said Hemant Jalan, managing director, Indigo Paints Pvt. Ltd.

“We are confident of maintaining our 45% to 50% growth for the next five years. For that, we need to invest ₹40-₹50 crore every year at all our three plants,” he added.

He said the company which has retail presence in the whole of India except Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, will expand deep into major markets of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka which it tapped three to four years back.

“We have more to cover in these major States. We are also coming out with new unique offerings to grow the market. Our aggressive advertising strategy is helping to achieve our target,” he said.

The company, which reported ₹600 crore turnover with EBIT of ₹54 crore in FY19, spent about ₹50 crore on advertisement budget which was 8.5% of the revenue. This was sharply higher than industry media spend of about 2% of the top-line.

“This year our media spend will be ₹75 crore which will be 8.5% of this year’s projected top-line of ₹850 crore. We are always at the top of the consumer’s mind because of the print and television advertising. Higher advertising budget has helped us to maintain 45 to 50% growth year-on-year. Though we are a young company we have many more miles to cover,” Mr. Jalan said.

In the next 12 to 15 months, the company is planning an IPO to provide part exit to private equity investor Sequoia Capital which has 38% stake in the company and to raise some growth capital for the company. The issue will be approximately worth ₹1,000 crore, Mr. Jalan said.