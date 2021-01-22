Business

Indigo Paints’ IPO subscribed 117 times

The IPO of Indigo Paints Ltd., that closed on Friday, has been subscribed 117.02 times as per data collated from stock exchanges. The ₹1,170 crore IPO received bids of 64,57,90,130 shares against the offer of 55,18,402 shares. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 15.93 times. Qualified Institutional Buyer and Non-Institutional Investor category was subscribed 189.57 times and 263.05 times respectively. The portion reserved for eligible employees was subscribed 2.50 times on the final day of issue closure.

