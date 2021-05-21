IndiGo opts for LEAP-1A engines to power fleet

NEW DELHI

21 May 2021 23:41 IST

IndiGo said on Friday it had selected CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power its fleet of 310 new Airbus A320neo, A321neo, and A321XLR aircraft. The agreement includes 620 new installed engines and associated spare engines, as well as a long-term, multi-year service agreement. In 2019, IndiGo selected LEAP-1A engines to power 280 A320neo family aircraft. The latest agreement, therefore, secures the LEAP-1A engine for a total of 590 IndiGo A320neo family aircraft.

