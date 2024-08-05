ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo to launch flights to 7 new international destinations this fiscal

Published - August 05, 2024 01:26 pm IST - New Delhi

Currently, IndiGo operates more than 2,000 flights daily and flies to around 120 destinations, including 33 overseas cities

PTI

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The country's largest airline IndiGo will launch flights to seven more international destinations in the current financial year, its CEO Pieter Elbers said on August 5.

Earlier this month, IndiGo announced that it will launch flights to Jaffna.

Mr. Elbers, speaking at an event in the national capital to mark IndiGo's 18 years of flying, said there will be more international expansion.

He also said that IndiGo will launch flights to seven new international destinations before the end of this financial year. The fiscal ends on March 31, 2025.

With the new launches, the airline will be flying to over 40 international destinations, he added.

IndiGo has a domestic market share of nearly 61% and around 975 planes on order. At the end of June, the airline had 382 planes, including 18 aircraft on wet lease.

The carrier will be getting A321 XLR planes in 2025 and wide-body A350 aircraft in 2027.

