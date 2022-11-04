IndiGo loss widens to ₹1,583 crore on higher fuel costs, exchange rate woes

Growth in passenger demand, higher airfares failed to cut widening of loss

Growth in passenger demand, higher airfares failed to cut widening of loss

Budget carrier IndiGo’s loss widened to ₹1,583 crore in the quarter ended September due to rising fuel prices and a weaker rupee exchange rates, and despite a growth in passenger demand as well as higher airfares.

The airline had recorded a loss of ₹1,435 crore a year earlier, and a loss of ₹1,064 crore in the quarter ended June 2022.

Compared with last year, the airline’s revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹12,497 crore as passenger numbers increased 76% to 1.9 crore and yields (rupee earned for each passenger mile) expanded by 21%. However, fuel prices shot up by 86.7%, contributing to the rise in total cost for the airline by 99.5%.

The airline - which has been forced to ground 20 of its 276 planes due to delays in the supply of spare engines by manufacturer Pratt & Whitney as well as delays in induction of new aircraft - was “working on various counter measures to accommodate” strong passenger demand, said IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, in an attempt to assuage concerns over capacity issues in the market resulting in a rise in airfares.