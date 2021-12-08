Indigo is the worlds 8th biggest airline: OAG

Budget- carrier IndiGo is the 8th largest airline in the world in terms of number of flights scheduled in the month of December, according to global travel data provider OAG’s monthly report.

The airline has scheduled 47,947 flights, which is 8.1% more than those planned last month. IndiGo is also among only three airlines globally ranked among the top 20 to exceed pre-COVID-19 number of flights. The airline has scheduled 0.4% more number of flights in December 2021 as compared to December 2019. The other two airlines that have achieved this feat are Ryanair (5.2%) and Shenzhen Airline (2.8%).

UAE-India, which is among the world’s busiest routes in terms of seats deployed, was fourth among the top 20 country pairs. The country-pair has 17.44 lakh seats, which has shown a growth of 11.6% as compared to last month.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was also fifth among the top 20 airports with 33.48 lakh seats in December 2021, 8.9% more than last month.