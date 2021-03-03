Indigo Consulting, PWW digital marketing teams to merge

Publicis Groupe has announced the integration of its Indigo Consulting’s digital marketing teams with Publicis Worldwide, thereby creating a 300-member agency for providing the entire suite of brand building communication services from strategy to creative across mainline, digital and social, with data at the centre.
Now, Indigo Consulting, under the leadership of Rajesh Ghatge (CEO) and Jose Leon (COO), will continue to build on its core strengths and further invest in deep tech capabilities.
Anupriya Acharya, Group CEO, South Asia, said, “This made imminent sense to us. Communication services are no longer segregated by platforms, i.e., creative agencies for mainline platforms and digital agencies for digital platforms.
“More and more clients want to work with one agency that can offer holistic strategic and creative solutions to solve their marketing problems. In fact, the pandemic has only heightened the need to have digital at the centre of our solutions approach,” she said.
“I see it as a win-win for everyone. The Indigo digital communications teams have already been working alongside the PWW teams across many of our top clients. By bringing them together under a common leadership, we can now provide our clients a more integrated solution and a more seamless brand custodianship. It’s a transformative move,” said Subhash Kamath, CEO, BBH & Publicis Worldwide.
